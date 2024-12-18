Honda Unveils New Hybrid Vehicle Drive System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. released the next-generation version of its hybrid vehicle drive system e:HEV on Wednesday.

The new version features higher combustion efficiency and better fuel economy both at high and low speeds.

Utilizing newly developed motive power control technology, the system realizes exhilarating driving, in which changes in engine speed and sound are vividly conveyed to drivers.

Honda started selling hybrid vehicles in 1999. The new e:HEV system is the fourth edition. The system will be installed in SUVs, such as the Vezel, that will be sold in 2026 or after.

Its new motive power control technology, called "S+ shift," will be used for its Prelude sports car to be released in 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]