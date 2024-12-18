Hidankyo Members Make Nobel Visit to Hiroshima Cenotaph

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Members of Nihon Hidankyo, a group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, made a visit Wednesday to a cenotaph for deceased victims in Hiroshima to mark its receipt of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, 82, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, Satoshi Tanaka, 80, executive of the group, and Natsuki Kai, 17, a high school student serving as a Hiroshima and Nagasaki Peace Messenger laid bouquets at the cenotaph to report the receipt of the prize to deceased victims.

In the monument in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, a list of dead victims is enshrined. It had the names of 344,306 people as of Aug. 6, the anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western city in 1945.

"I hope the day will come early when no wars are waged and no nuclear weapons are produced," Mimaki told reporters.

Kai said, "It is the responsibility and mission of us, the younger generation, how much we can keep appealing for the abolition of nuclear weapons and a peaceful world and whether we can realize these."

