Another Japanese National Detained in Belarus

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Another Japanese national has been detained in Belarus, officials at the Japanese Embassy in Belarus said Tuesday.

A Belarusian news outlet reported on Dec. 3 that a Japanese man was detained in the Gomel region, which neighbors Ukraine, on Dec. 1 while he was filming a highway viaduct and was then handed over to Belarusian intelligence authorities.

The embassy was informed of the detainment on Monday by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the officials said.

The officials have not disclosed details of the detainment, include the name of the Japanese national.

"We'll continue to respond appropriately from the perspective of protecting Japanese nationals," an embassy official said.

