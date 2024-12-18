Honda, Nissan in Talks to Merge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are considering setting up a holding company to merge their operations, people familiar with their talks said Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp., in which Nissan invests, may join the merger in the future, the people said.

The merger is apparently designed to make it easier to raise a large amount of funds necessary to develop electric vehicles, an area in which the three Japanese automakers struggle to catch up with foreign rivals such as Tesla Inc. and China's BYD.

Honda is the world's seventh-largest automaker in terms of annual sales and Nissan is the eighth-largest.

The three-way merger, if realized, will create the world's third-largest auto group, with annual sales of over eight million units, following Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen Group.

