U.N. General Assembly Condemns N. Korea's Human Rights Abuses

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday adopted by consensus a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses and demanding the immediate return of Japanese and other abductees in the reclusive country.

The resolution was submitted by the European Union and co-sponsored by Japan and South Korea. It was the 20th consecutive year that a similar resolution has been adopted by the General Assembly.

Prior to the adoption, Kim Song, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, said in a speech that the content of the resolution was fabricated by hostile parties.

Some countries including China and Russia did not join the consensus.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]