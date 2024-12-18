JR West to Start Automated Hokuriku Shinkansen Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, said Wednesday that it will introduce an automated operation system for its Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line.

The system will be used from as early as fiscal 2029 between Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, and Kanazawa Station in the neighboring prefecture of Ishikawa.

The Grade of Automation 2 system, which achieves the equivalent of level 2 autonomous driving for cars, was jointly developed by JR West and East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

After the driver pushes a button to depart, the system controls speed while the train is moving and stops the train at stations automatically.

The system will reduce the work of drivers mainly to departure operations, emergency stops and evacuation guidance, allowing them to focus more on confirming safety.

