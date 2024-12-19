Tokimatsu Named Next President at Sapporo Holdings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Sapporo Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that it will promote Hiroshi Tokimatsu, executive group managing officer, to the post of president.

Tokimatsu, 62, will also become president at Sapporo Breweries Ltd., becoming the first person to concurrently serve as chief of both the parent and its core unit.

The personnel changes are designed to reinforce the Japanese company's key alcoholic beverage operations.

Current Sapporo Holdings President Masaki Oga, 66, will step aside to the post of special adviser to the company.

Those changes will take effect after a shareholders' meeting in March next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]