Hon Hai's Approach Prods Honda-Nissan Talks

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. accelerated preparations for negotiations including on their possible business integration after Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. approached Nissan for a capital partnership this autumn, it has been learned.

Former Nissan official Jun Seki, now Hon Hai's chief strategy officer for electric vehicle business, was involved in this move by the Taiwanese company, informed sources said. Seki left the Japanese automaker after he battled Nissan President Makoto Uchida for the top post at the firm in 2019.

Nissan needed to start business integration talks with Honda early in order to prevent Hon Hai from meddling in its management, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, advancing cooperation in the field of hybrid vehicles could be a focus in the Honda-Nissan negotiations, analysts say.

It has been reported that the two companies are considering collaboration, including their possible business integration. Mitsubishi Motors Corp., also a Japanese automaker, may also join the potential business integration, according to media reports.

