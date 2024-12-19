Subaru Mulls Expanding Capacity in Indiana

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Subaru Corp. is considering expanding vehicle production capacity at its assembly plant in Indiana, President and CEO Atsushi Osaki said Wednesday.

The move comes as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to raise tariffs on imports.

The capacity "can be raised to a certain extent through holiday work or overtime," Osaki told reporters in Tokyo.

He said, "First of all, we're trying to do a lot of lobbying through the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and others so that tariffs will not be raised."

Osaki said he would not comment on news that Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. are considering a merger.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]