Japan to Restrict Malicious Host Club Practices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to Japanese police has called for restrictions on practices by host club employees of forcing female clients into prostitution and other sex work to pay off outrageously priced tabs.

There is a need to impose strict restrictions on such malicious host club practices, the panel said in a report.

The report said restrictions should be placed against showing clients fraudulent bills that are beyond what they are capable of paying for and taking advantage of clients' romantic feelings to brainwash them.

On host clubs charging for food and drinks, the panel sought to restrict the practice of intimidating clients into unlawful acts, such as prostitution and scam, and sex work.

The National Police Agency plans to submit a bill to revise the entertainment business law to parliament early next year to introduce those restrictions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]