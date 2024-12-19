Japan, S. Korea PMs Affirm Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his South Korean counterpart, Han Duk-soo, agreed Thursday to cooperate over North Korea affairs, in their first talks, held over the phone, since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached earlier this month.

Han has been standing in for Yoon, after the president was suspended from duties following his impeachment Saturday.

In the 20-minute phone talks, Ishiba and Han agreed that Japan and South Korea will maintain and further develop their relations, and keep in close communication.

They reconfirmed the significance of maintaining close cooperation between Japan and South Korea and among the two plus United States over matters including North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Han emphasized that his nation's basic policy to continue developing its relations with Japan remains unchanged.

