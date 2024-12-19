Yen Falls past 155 per Dollar after BOJ Skips Rate Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The yen fell past 155 per dollar for the first time in about a month on Thursday after the Bank of Japan skipped an interest rate hike at a two-day policy meeting through the day.

At noon, the dollar stood at 155.09-10 yen, up from 153.57-59 yen at 5 p.m. the previous day.

Prior to the BOJ decision, the U.S. currency was already firmer above 154.50 yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a slower pace of interest rate cuts at its overnight Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]