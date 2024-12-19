Ride-Hailing Restrictions to Be Eased during 2025 Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan will ease restrictions on ride-hailing services during the 2025 World Exposition to be held in Osaka, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The ministry told the Osaka municipal and prefectural governments at a meeting that 24-hour operations will be allowed throughout the western prefecture to meet visitors’ demand for transport between April and October.

Trial services will get started as early as this month to see how many vehicles will be necessary, the ministry said.

The Japanese version of ride-hailing allows licensed taxi firms to have individuals use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee in designated areas and time frames.

In Osaka Prefecture, up to 210 private vehicles have been operating in eight municipalities, such as the cities of Osaka and Sakai, during specified hours to make up for taxi shortages on Fridays and Saturdays since May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]