KKR Extends Tender Offer for Fuji Soft to Jan. 9

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund KKR said Thursday that it will extend its tender offer for Japanese system developer Fuji Soft Inc. until Jan. 9, 2025.

The offer was initially slated to end on Thursday. The acquisition price will remain unchanged at 9,451 yen per share.

The extension follows a recent announcement by another U.S. investment fund Bain Capital LP that it will start its own tender offer for Fuji Soft no matter whether the company's board supports its proposal.

Bain Capital said that if KKR's offer is unsuccessful or is withdrawn, it will offer to acquire Fuji Soft for 9,600 yen per share even without an agreement from the company, as early as late next month.

Fuji Soft closed at 9,810 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section Thursday, far higher than KKR's offer price.

