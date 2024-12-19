Couple Stabbed to Death near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A couple in their 50s were stabbed to death in an apparent murder case in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Wednesday afternoon, prefectural police said.

Toshiaki Watarai and his wife, Reiko, both 59, were found lying bleeding on the premises of their house shortly past 6 p.m. Wednesday and were later confirmed dead at hospital, the police said, adding that there were wounds to Toshiaki’s stomach and Reiko’s chest.

Just after the discovery of the couple, a fire started some 600 meters away from the scene, burning down eight houses. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s were taken to hospital, but both were conscious.

On Thursday, the police established investigation headquarters, seeing the stabbings as a murder case.

The police obtained an arrest warrant for an acquaintance of the stabbed couple on suspicion of arson of an inhabited building. He was found in the Chiba city of Inzai and arrested on the spot on suspicion of obstructing police duties.

