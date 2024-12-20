Japan Improves Public Relations for Nankai Trough Megaquake Alert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Cabinet Office released Friday improved public relations measures regarding the government’s emergency alert system for a megaquake that may occur in the Nankai Trough off the country’s Pacific coast.

The first such alert, issued in August, caused confusion and unrest among organizations and local people as the system was not recognized widely. Learning lessons from this experience, the government will beef up its efforts in normal times to make the alert system better known and enable local governments and citizens to decide in advance measures they should take when an emergency alert is issued.

In its past public relations activities, the government as the first step aimed to have the alert system and related quake response measures known. From now, it will put importance on clearly showing megaquake risks and the difference in response measures between normal and disaster times, and urging people to decide actions they should take.

The national government will ask local governments to discuss with nearby municipalities and local companies measures they should take in case an emergency alert for a Nankai Trough megaquake is issued. It will also compile a list of measures taken by local governments after the issuance of an emergency alert and revise response guidelines for local governments and businesses.

The Cabinet Office and the Japan Meteorological Agency will hold a joint press conference soon after the issuance of an emergency alert, calling on people to check their preparations for a megaquake that may strike and to be ready for swift evacuation while emphasizing the importance of continuing social and economic activities.

