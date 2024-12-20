Narita Int'l Passengers Seen Up 14 Pct for New Year's Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--International passengers using Narita International Airport between Dec. 27 and Jan. 5 next year are projected to number 897,000, up 14.7 pct from a year before, the airport operator said Friday.

Visitors from abroad are expected to increase, but there will also be brisk demand for outbound trips from Japanese people as many workers find it easy to take nine straight days off during the year-end and New Year's holiday period this time, according to Narita International Airport Corp.

During the period, 463,400 passengers are expected to leave Japan from the airport near Tokyo, up 13.3 pct, while 433,600 are forecast to arrive in the country at Narita, up 16.3 pct.

Departures are expected to peak on Dec. 28, and arrivals on Jan. 5.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]