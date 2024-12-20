Japan Diet to Be Extended to Tues. for Political Reform Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, voted Friday to extend its current extraordinary session by three days until Tuesday to enact three political reform bills.

After the decision, the Diet affairs leaders of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, agreed to enact on Tuesday the three bills including a fresh revision of the political funds control law.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called for realizing the revision within this year.

The bills feature the abolition of so-called policy activity expenses, whose uses are not subject to mandatory disclosure, and the establishment of a panel at the Diet to monitor movements of political funds.

On political donations from companies and other organizations, on which the CDP seeks to introduce a ban, will be decided by March next year.

