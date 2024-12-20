Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce in Japan Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce in Japan, or UCCJ, which supports economic exchanges between the two countries, held its first board meeting at the Ukrainian Embassy in Tokyo on Friday.

The UCCJ will call for companies of both countries to join the organization.

Takashi Kikuchi, 31, who runs a Ukrainian restaurant in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, became top secretary of the UCCJ.

According to Kikuchi, the meeting was attended by six people including members of the UCCJ board and the embassy. They confirmed that the purpose of the UCCJ's activities is to help Japanese and Ukrainian companies enter each country's market.

After the meeting, an economic official at the embassy expressed her expectations that the UCCJ will be "a wide gate" for market entry by companies of the two countries.

