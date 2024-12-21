Japan to Continue to Support N-Plant Project in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Vietnam reaffirmed Friday that Japan remains a preferred partner for the Southeast Asian country's plans to build a nuclear power plant.

"Japan will continue being a preferred partner" over the nuclear plant construction project in Ninh Thuan, southern Vietnam, Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Hong Dien, said in a joint statement after a meeting in Tokyo.

In the meeting, Muto said Japan is ready to advance a feasibility study for Vietnam's future introduction of nuclear reactors using Japanese technology.

The two ministers agreed to cooperate closely on the nuclear plant project.

In 2010, Japan agreed to build the nuclear plant, which was considered a key infrastructure export project for Tokyo.

