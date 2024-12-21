Japan, South Korea Agree to Beef Up Economic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese and South Korean diplomats agreed Friday to enhance economic ties between the two countries further despite the political turmoil in South Korea following President Yoon Suk-yeol's short-lived martial law decree.

Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeshi Akahori and Kim Hee-sang, South Korean deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, meeting in Tokyo, confirmed progress in bilateral cooperation in areas including economic security and climate change as important neighbors that should work together to address global challenges.

Akahori told Kim that in light of the current strategic environment, the importance of Japan-South Korea relations remains unchanged and that Japan would like to further strengthen economic ties with South Korea in a manner that is mutually beneficial.

