Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito Turns 91

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, turned 91 on Monday.

The Emperor Emeritus is spending his days regularly, quietly and calmly while caring for Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, who broke her right thighbone in October.

He reads newspapers every morning and evening and watches television news during meals to keep an eye on domestic and international trends, according to aides.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito is especially concerned about the lives of people affected by an earthquake and heavy rain that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan earlier this year.

He looked very concerned when the Empress Emerita broke her bone. He greeted her and extended his hand to her when she returned to the Sento Imperial Residence from hospital on Oct. 13.

