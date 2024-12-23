10 Months Sought for Ex-Olympus Pres. Kaufmann over Drugs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Monday sought a 10-month prison term for Stefan Kaufmann, former president and CEO of major Japanese optical equipment maker Olympus Corp., on suspicion of obtaining banned drugs.

According to the indictment, Kaufmann, 56, allegedly bought illegal drugs believed to be cocaine and MDMA from Takaaki Kaneko, a 44-year-old self-proclaimed photographer, three times in Tokyo in June-November 2023 in violation of the special narcotics law.

In the day's first hearing of his lay-judge trial at Tokyo District Court, Kaufmann said that the allegations against him are all true. The defense side said that a fine would be an appropriate punishment for him.

With the case concluded on the day, the ruling will be handed down Friday.

Instigated by a friend, Kaufmann started using illegal drugs, prosecutors argued, adding that he then began to buy them from the dealer and that he was dependent on the drugs.

