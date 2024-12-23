INTERVIEW: Nippon Life to Value Digital Use, Social Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. President Hiroshi Shimizu emphasized in a recent interview that the key to growth in the Japanese market amid a falling population is to expand interactions with customers through the use of digital technologies and local contribution activities.

In the interview, looking back on fiscal 2024, the initial year of Nippon Life's medium-term management plan, Shimizu, said, "As a starting year, we were able to achieve a lot."

In the plan, the company sets a target of boosting its number of clients to 15.6 million in 2026, about 650,000 more than the current figure.

Regarding a non-face-to-face sales approach including through the use of the Line messaging app, Shimizu said that while a staff member of the company was able to visit only two to four people per day before, the utilization of digital tools enables employees to communicate with as many as 100 people per day.

On community service activities such as encouraging people to get cancer screenings, which the company has been working on with local municipalities since last fiscal year, the president said that a staff member was able to meet new clients through such activities, clarify their needs and make many contracts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]