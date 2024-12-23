Japanese Princess Aiko Diagnosed with Influenza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko has been diagnosed with influenza, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The 23-year-old princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, canceled her planned participation in an event to celebrate the 91st birthday of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, held at his residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward the same day.

The Emperor and the Empress also called off their attendance at the birthday event for the father of the Emperor although they have no symptoms.

According to the agency, Princess Aiko had a fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher and a cough on Sunday night. She tested positive for influenza A in an examination by a doctor on Monday morning.

Her body temperature fell below 38 degrees by Monday morning. She will refrain from participating in events until Friday and will rest at the Imperial Palace.

