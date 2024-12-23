Japan, S. Korea to Prepare to Mark 60 Yrs of Normalized Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea agreed Monday to make preparations to mark the 60 years since the normalization of their diplomatic relations next year, including by arranging exchange programs.

This was confirmed between Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, in their first telephone conversation since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached.

According to an announcement from Seoul, Cho told Iwaya that the South Korean government is running all state affairs in a stable way while maintaining its diplomatic policies such as the development of bilateral relations with Japan.

The two ministers agreed to continue close cooperation between their countries and among the three countries also including the United States, to respond to North Korea, which is deepening its military ties with Russia.

