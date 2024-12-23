Japan Post Sues Yamato Transport for 12-B.-Yen Damages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. on Monday began a lawsuit against Yamato Transport Co. for damages of 12 billion yen over a review of a collaborative project.

The mail and parcel delivery arm of Japan Post Holdings Co. said it will incur losses because it has become unable to operate the delivery of small thin parcels consigned by Yamato, which asked for a halt to the operation.

The two sides held discussions, but Japan Post filed the suit with Tokyo District Court after concluding that no further progress could be expected.

According to Japan Post, Yamato told it in October that the consignment would be stopped from January 2025 onward.

Yamato is preparing to stop it without Japan Post's agreement, the plaintiff also said.

