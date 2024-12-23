Honda, Nissan Announce Start of Biz Integration Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. said Monday that they will start talks to integrate their operations, a deal that would create the world's third-biggest automaker group.

The two companies plan to establish a holding company for the integration, take it public in August 2026 and become wholly-owned units of the holding firm.

The president of the holding company and a majority of its board members would be appointed by Honda.

In terms of global vehicle sales, the Honda-Nissan team would stand behind only the Toyota Motor Corp. group and the Volkswagen AG group.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp., whose largest shareholder is Nissan, will consider joining the business integration talks as early as next month.

