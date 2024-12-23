China Largest Foreign Buyers of Land near Japan Security Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--China-linked buyers accounted for the largest portion of non-Japanese individuals and entities that acquired land and structures near areas considered significant in terms of Japan's national security in fiscal 2023, a government survey showed Monday.

In the survey, the government said that there were no cases of disruptive behavior such as radio jamming from such acquired sites targeting the areas with security importance.

Under Japan's law to regulate the use of real estate with security significance, remote islands and areas within 1 kilometer of important sites such as Self-Defense Forces bases and nuclear plants are designated as "monitored areas" or "special monitored areas." A total of 583 locations are designated as such areas.

The latest survey covered 399 areas added to the list by fiscal 2023.

According to the survey, there were 16,862 transactions of land and structures near such areas in the year that ended March 2024. Non-Japanese individuals and entities were involved in 371 transactions, accounting for 2.2 pct of the total.

