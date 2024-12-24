Renault to "Consider All Options" on Honda-Nissan Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--French automaker Renault SA said in a statement Monday that it will "consider all options based on the best interest" of the group and its stakeholders "as the main shareholder" of Japan's Nissan Motor Co.

Renault released the statement in response to the start of business integration talks announced by Nissan and another Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. on the same day.

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. is reportedly interested in acquiring some of the Nissan shares held by Renault, and how the French company would react to the integration talks is attracting attention.

The Renault group "continues to execute its strategy and to roll out projects that create value for the group, including projects already launched within the alliance" with Nissan, the French automaker said in the statement.

