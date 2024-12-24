Japan Mulling Mandatory PFAS Inspections for Tap Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry plans to include PFAS, potentially carcinogenic chemicals, in the list of items subject to mandatory periodic water quality inspections by water suppliers under a law regulating them.

Based on the plan presented to an expert panel meeting Tuesday, the ministry aims to strengthen the inspection of tap water and related safety measures.

The plan calls for mandatory tap water quality inspections for PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, by water suppliers every three months in principle from April 2026. Currently, they are only obliged to "make efforts" to conduct such inspections.

The ministry will work out specifics around next spring based on talks at the expert panel for further discussions at fora including the Central Environment Council, which advises the environment minister.

Currently, PFOS and PFOA, key substances of PFAS, are on the list of substances that are unlikely to be detected in tap water but require attention because they may affect health.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]