Tohoku Univ. Set to Start Receiving Japan's New Research Aid

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry said Tuesday that it has approved a 25-year plan to strengthen academic research capabilities that was submitted by Tohoku University, the first recipient of subsidies under a new state program.

Before the current fiscal year ends in March next year, the ministry is set to start providing the university in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, with some 15.4 billion yen in aid for the program's initial year.

Under the program, the ministry plans to select in stages several universities as subsidy recipients. On Tuesday, the ministry began accepting applications for the second-round selection process, with the deadline on May 16 next year.

Universities including the University of Tokyo, the Institute of Science Tokyo and Waseda University have announced their intentions to submit applications for the second round.

Education minister Toshiko Abe told a press conference Tuesday, "I hope that Tohoku University will lead the research power of our country as a whole through the steady implementation of its plan, including the establishment of a system in which young researchers can conduct research with creative ideas."

