Japan Aims to Realize Economic Growth despite Population Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government drew up on Tuesday a basic concept for the promotion of regional revitalization, aiming to realize economic growth and maintain the functions of society even as the country’s population continues to decline.

The concept, adopted at a meeting of a relevant government task force headed by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, features a vision to make regional areas more appealing to young people and women.

Based on the concept on measures to be implemented intensively over the next 10 years, the government plans to compile a basic program in summer next year to advance the “Regional Revitalization 2.0” initiative pushed by the Ishiba administration.

The basic concept says that the country’s regional revitalization measures taken in the 10 years from 2014 were unable to stop the overconcentration in Tokyo, instead accelerating the inflows of young people and women into the Japanese capital from regional areas. Taking the situation seriously, the government will take appropriate measures, it also says.

“We will make local communities more enjoyable,” Ishiba said at the meeting. “This is the first step of a (new) ‘Regional Revitalization 2.0’ initiative that is different from the existing one.”

