Chocozap Gym to Open at Airport in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Mashiki, Kumamoto Pref., Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese gym operator Rizap Group Inc. unveiled Tuesday a Chocozap small unmanned gym at Aso Kumamoto Airport one day before its opening.

It will be the first Chocozap to be operated at an airport.

"We want to propose a new way to spend time at an airport" to travelers and local residents, a Rizap official said.

The company runs over 1,750 Chocozap gyms nationwide, charging members a monthly fee of 3,278 yen.

Nonmembers can also use workout machines of the no-frills gym at Aso Kumamoto Airport in the town of Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, for 550 yen per time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]