Chocozap Gym to Open at Airport in Kumamoto
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Mashiki, Kumamoto Pref., Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese gym operator Rizap Group Inc. unveiled Tuesday a Chocozap small unmanned gym at Aso Kumamoto Airport one day before its opening.
It will be the first Chocozap to be operated at an airport.
"We want to propose a new way to spend time at an airport" to travelers and local residents, a Rizap official said.
The company runs over 1,750 Chocozap gyms nationwide, charging members a monthly fee of 3,278 yen.
Nonmembers can also use workout machines of the no-frills gym at Aso Kumamoto Airport in the town of Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, for 550 yen per time.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]