Men, Women in Shizuoka Live Longest Healthy Lives in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka logged the longest estimated average healthy life expectancy for both men and women as of 2022, at 73.75 and 76.68 years respectively, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Iwate Prefecture ranked bottom among the nation's 47 prefectures for both men and women, at 70.93 and 74.28 years.

Every three years the ministry estimates healthy life expectancy, which represents the span of a normal life without health problems, based on a comprehensive survey of living conditions. The first estimate was released in 2010, and the latest is the fifth edition.

The nationwide average for men decreased 0.11 year to 72.57 years, while that for women went up 0.07 year to 75.45 years.

The nationwide average life expectancy was 81.05 years for men and 87.09 years for women.

