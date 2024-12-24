Japan to Set Target of 60 Pct Emission Cut by FY 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A joint meeting of Japanese government panels Tuesday approved draft plans to fight climate change, including a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60 pct from the fiscal 2013 figure by fiscal 2035.

The government aims to adopt the plans by February 2025 after inviting public comments on them. The meeting brought together the Central Environment Council, which advises the environment minister, and the Industrial Structure Council, an advisory body for the industry minister.

The government hopes to realize Japan's net-zero emissions in 2050 after cutting the emissions by 46 pct from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2030.

Japan is party to the Paris Agreement, aimed at limiting the increase in worldwide average temperature from the preindustrial era to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The government concluded that it is appropriate to set targets of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 60 pct by fiscal 2035 and 73 pct by fiscal 2040.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]