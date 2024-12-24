Japan Eyes 45 T. Yen in Infrastructure Exports in 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday released a new export strategy featuring a goal of receiving foreign infrastructure orders worth 45 trillion yen in 2030.

By capturing demand related to social changes, such as decarbonization, Japan hopes to receive more orders than the 2025 target of 34 trillion yen.

Japan's overseas infrastructure orders stood at 31 trillion yen in 2022, up about 60 pct from 2014.

Still, the country has not sufficiently incorporated the needs of partner countries, the strategy said.

The government hopes to actively promote infrastructure projects leveraging Japan's strengths, including financial support such as that through the official development assistance program.

