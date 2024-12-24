Japan Decides 10 Pct Boost to Teacher Allowances

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to raise the so-called adjustment allowances for public school teachers, paid instead of overtime, gradually to 10 pct of base salaries from the current 4 pct.

The rate will rise to 5 pct in fiscal 2025 and reach 10 pct eventually in fiscal 2030. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and education minister Toshiko Abe agreed on the hike in their meeting the same day.

The allowances are stipulated in the special measures law on salaries of public school teachers. The hike, expected to start in January 2026 during fiscal 2025, would be the first since the law came into force in 1972.

“The environment surrounding teachers will change drastically” due to the hike, Abe told a news conference after her meeting with Kato.

She also outlined plans to implement work style reforms for teachers, aiming to reduce average monthly overtime hours by about 30 pct to 30 hours over the five years through fiscal 2029.

