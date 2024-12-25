Japan Foreign Min. Iwaya Meets Chinese Prem. in Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Wednesday, in his first visit to China since taking office in October.

This is also the first trip to the East Asian neighbor by a Japanese foreign affairs chief since the one by Yoshimasa Hayashi in April 2023.

At the outset of the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Li told Iwaya that China-Japan relations are at a critical stage of improvement and development.

"Japan and China share important responsibilities in the region and the world," Iwaya replied. Then he vowed to make efforts to build a relationship that will allow the two countries to fulfill these responsibilities.

Iwaya later had his first face-to-fact talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to further promote mutually beneficial strategic ties and develop constructive, stable relations between the two countries.

