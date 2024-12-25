Japan to Remain 3rd-Largest U.N. Contributor

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan will remain the third-largest contributor to the United Nations' regular budget for 2025-2027, according to a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The share of Japan's contribution to the regular budget will drop by about 1 percentage point from the current level to 6.930 pct.

China's contribution will rise by 4.75 points to 20.004 pct, exceeding 20 pct for the first time ever, reflecting its economic growth.

The share of the United States will remain unchanged at the upper limit of 22 pct.

As a result, there will be no change in the top three contributors to the U.N. budget in the order of the United States, China and Japan.

