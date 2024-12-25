Toyota to Donate 1 M. Dollars to Trump's Inauguration

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. plans to donate 1 million dollars to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, company officials said Tuesday.

A public relations official of Toyota Motor North America Inc. said the company decided to make the donation because Toyota operates in the United States like many other firms.

According to U.S. media reports, U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. plan to donate 1 million dollars each and provide their vehicles to the inauguration.

Other major companies including Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have also decided to make contributions to the inauguration.

Trump has said he would impose 25 pct tariffs on products imported from Mexico and Canada until they stop the flow of illicit drugs and illegal immigration into the United States. There are concerns that if such tariffs are implemented, automakers that manufacture vehicles in the two countries would be affected.

