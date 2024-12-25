Local Mayors Seek Biden's Approval for U.S. Steel Acquisition

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--U.S. mayors and others have sent a letter to President Joe Biden seeking his approval for Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to acquire United States Steel Corp., it was learned Tuesday.

"We are writing to express our strong support for the acquisition of U.S. Steel" by the major Japanese steelmaker, said the joint letter from a total of 20 people including the heads of administrative districts in Pennsylvania and Indiana where U.S. Steel has production and other facilities.

These local communities "overwhelmingly support the vision and commitments that Nippon Steel has introduced to ensure that their jobs are protected and that their local facilities stay open," it also said. Biden is against the acquisition deal.

Nippon Steel "does not just want to maintain the status quo--they want to make major investments that will return U.S. Steel to its former glory," the letter continued.

Among the senders of the letter, dated Monday and published by the two companies, were the mayors of cities and boroughs in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

