Japan Expects Record 115-T.-Yen Draft Budget for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to adopt a draft state budget for fiscal 2025 with record general-account spending of 115.54 trillion yen, sources said Wednesday.

The spending is seen topping 110 trillion yen for the third consecutive year, exceeding the current record of 114,381.2 billion yen for fiscal 2023.

Tax revenue is expected to rise to a record high of about 78.44 trillion yen. Still, the government will have to issue government bonds to cover a revenue shortfall.

The draft budget is scheduled to be approved at a cabinet meeting Friday. It will be the first regular budget compilation by the administration of Prime Minister of Shigeru Ishiba, who took office in October.

The government aims to submit the draft budget to an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, early next year for enactment by the end of fiscal 2024 in March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]