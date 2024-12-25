Japan's Average Temperature Hits Another Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The average temperature in Japan so far this year has already exceeded its annual record high scored last year, preliminary data by the Japan Meteorological Agency showed Wednesday.

According to the data, collected between January and November, the latest average is 1.64 degrees Celsius higher than the normal-year level, reaching the highest level since records began in 1898. Last year's gap was 1.29 degrees.

The agency take such data at observation points across the country little impacted by urbanization. The normal-year level is the average for the 30 years through 2020.

The latest data also showed that the average surface temperature of the sea surrounding Japan also exceeded its annual record high.

The agency said that the world's average temperature was 0.62 degree higher than the normal-year level to mark the highest level since the statistics began in 1891. Last year's gap was 0.54 degree.

