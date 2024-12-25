Japan Pump Price Tops 180 Yen for 1st Time in 15 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan has exceeded 180 yen per liter for the first time in 15 months as the government started reducing subsidies, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The national average at the pump as of Monday climbed 4.8 yen from a week before to 180.6 yen, posting an increase for the seventh straight week.

The government on Thursday started lowering the subsidies that have been provided to oil wholesalers to curb a surge in gasoline prices.

The average gasoline price rose in all 47 prefectures, with Nagano marking the highest price, at 190.8 yen, the only prefecture to surpass 190 yen, followed by Kochi's 188.9 yen.

Iwate marked the lowest price, at 173.9 yen, while Miyagi showed the steepest rise of 7.6 yen.

