Japan Govt to Invest 100 B. Yen in Rapidus in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to invest 100 billion yen in domestic chipmaker Rapidus Corp. under its fiscal 2025 budget, officials said Wednesday.

The company is building a plant in Chitose in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido to start mass production of next-generation semiconductors with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers in 2027.

With mass production of such chips requiring as much as some 5 trillion yen in funds, the government hopes that its investment will encourage private funding for Rapidus.

The government plans to provide the company with financial assistance of up to 920 billion yen. The investment is expected to be made in the second half of calendar 2025.

The government will continue to support Rapidus' mass-production plan, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa told a press conference after a visit to the building site.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]