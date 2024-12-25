Japan, China Foreign Chiefs Vow Closer Communication

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, agreed at a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday to strengthen communication between the two sides.

In their three-hour meeting, the two foreign ministers agreed that Wang will visit Japan as soon as possible next year to hold a high-level economic dialogue.

Meanwhile, Iwaya mentioned a newly spotted buoy believed to have been placed by the Chinese side within Japan’s exclusive economic zone south of Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, and demanded that it be removed immediately.

Iwaya was the first Japanese foreign minister to visit China in 20 months. The Beijing meeting was the first in-person meeting between Iwaya and Wang.

At the start of the meeting, Iwaya said, “I hope (the meeting) will be the first step to strengthen cooperation and collaboration while reducing challenges and pending issues.”

