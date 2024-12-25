Ishiba Vows Continued Support to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged his country's continued support to Ukraine in its war with Russia during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Japan's support to Ukraine is unwavering, and Tokyo will continue to coordinate with Kyiv to help Ukraine achieve fair and sustainable peace as early as possible, Ishiba told Zelenskyy in their first conversations since the Japanese prime minister took office in October.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Japanese support.

