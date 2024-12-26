Cyberattack Hits JAL, Affecting Some Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines said Thursday that a cyberattack has hit its network equipment, causing a system failure and affecting some domestic and international passenger flights.

The failure has caused problems with passenger and baggage check-ins. JAL has stopped selling tickets for flights departing the same day.

As of 11 a.m., at least 24 domestic flights had been delayed by 30 minutes or more, according to JAL.

The failure occurred at 7:24 a.m. Thursday. The company blocked the data transmission device responsible for the failure at 8:56 a.m.

There is no impact on flight safety, JAL said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]