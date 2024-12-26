Many Foreign Workers in Japan Face Agency Fee Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Of foreign workers with work-related issues in Japan, one in five cited expensive fees they paid to employment agencies, a labor ministry survey showed Thursday.

The survey found that 14.4 pct of foreign workers in Japan are facing problems or difficulties at work. Of them, 19.6 pct complained about the high agency fees and 16.0 pct said they did not know who to ask for help.

The ministry conducted the survey on foreign workers, the first of its kind, in October-November last year. Valid answers were given by 11,629 foreign workers and 3,534 business establishments.

Among the overall individual respondents, 51.5 pct, or the largest group, found their jobs in Japan through employment agencies or agents in their home countries or regions.

As for costs needed to enter Japan, 23.0 pct, the largest portion of the total, said they paid between 200,000 yen and less than 400,000 yen. The survey also showed that 13.2 pct spent 1 million yen or more.

